Live Streaming Cricket, India vs Pakistan, U19 World Cup semifinal: Watch IND U19 vs PAK U19 Live match online

India U19 vs Pakistan U19, 1st semifinal in ICC U19 World Cup

: Four-time winners and the present defending champion, India will hope to make their third straight appearance in Under-19 World Cup final. when they face familiar rivals Pakistan in the first semifinal of the tournament at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. Both the sides haven't lost a single match en route to the semifinal. While India defeated Australia in the quarterfinal, Pakistan defeated Afghanistan. Overall, the two teams have faced each other nine times in U-19 World Cup with India managing four wins. And in the semifinal, both sides have won one apiece. In their last encounter, India had defeated Pakistan by 203 runs in 2018. Here are the details of when and where to watch IND U19 vs PAK U19 live streaming, India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup semifinal live streaming match, live cricket streaming Hotstar free, India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup semifinal live match, India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup semifinal match live online and on Television. You can watch stream live cricket, IIndia vs Pakistan U19 World Cup semifinal, India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup semifinal live streaming cricket, live streaming cricket IND U19 vs PAK U19 on Hotstar live and Star Sports Live, JIO TV and OSN Sports Live.

India U19 vs Pakistan U19, 1st semifinal in ICC U19 World Cup will be played on February 4 (Tuesday).

India U19 vs Pakistan U19, 1st semifinal in ICC U19 World Cup live cricket match will start at 01.30 PM.

India U19 vs Pakistan U19, 1st semifinal in ICC U19 World Cup is being played at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.

You can watch India U19 vs Pakistan U19, 1st semifinal in ICC U19 World Cup live cricket streaming match on Hotstar in India.

You can watch India U19 vs Pakistan U19, 1st semifinal in ICC U19 World Cup on Star Sports 1 and HD1.

India U19 (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Vidyadhar Patil, Shubhang Hegde, Shashwat Rawat, Kumar Kushagra

Pakistan U19 (Playing XI): Haider Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Rohail Nazir(w/c), Fahad Munir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Tahir Hussain, Aamir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abdul Bangalzai, Muhammad Shehzad, Arish Ali Khan