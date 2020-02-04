Image Source : ICC Live Score India vs Pakistan, U19 World Cup Semifinal: India look to continue impressive record vs Pakistan

Live Score India vs Pakistan, U19 World Cup semifinal: Hello and welcome to our coverage of India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup semifinal match live from Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will square up against each other in the semifinals of U19 World Cup on Tuesday. Both teams have performed exceedingly well in the tournament and are unbeaten on their way to the semis. India beat hot favourites Australia in the quarterfinals to set up the clash against Pakistan, who edged past Afghanistan in quarters. India and Pakistan both have quality fast bowlers in their rank but in the spin department, the Men in Blue have the upper hand. However, history counts for little and the Priyam Garg-led India will have to play their best cricket to knock Pakistan out of the competition. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been the backbone of India batting, scoring three half-centuries in four games including against Australia. (Live Stream IND vs PAK)

Live Cricket Score and Updates India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup semifinal: The toss will take place at 13.00 IST

11.55 IST: The battle to enter final in on

Training ✅



The waiting is nearly over for the Super League semi-final between Pakistan and India.#U19CWC | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/xBGqy9kpLk — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 4, 2020

Match Preview: Four-time champions India will back themselves to reach their third successive final at the U-19 World Cup when they face arch-rivals Pakistan in a last-four clash here on Tuesday. Both teams go into the semifinal unbeaten. While India beat Australia in the quarterfinals, Pakistan outplayed Afghanistan. Pakistan captain Rohail Nazir played down the hype surrounding the game but an India-Pakistan contest is always a high-pressure one which tests the character of players on either side. Doing well in the game makes them overnight stars and the players know that. (Full Match Preview)