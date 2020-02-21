Live Score India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1: India, New Zealand inseparable as series begins in Wellington

Live Score India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1

Live Score India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the opening Test match of the two-game series between India and New Zealand which will be played in Basin Reserve in Wellington. India will remain the favourites in this contest having remained unbeaten from their seven matches in the World Test Championship so far. On the other hand, New Zealand are coming off from a whitewash in the format in Australia earlier this year. However, Kane Williamson's men are unbeaten in their last 11 games at home while India won their last game in New Zealand back in 2009, under MS Dhoni. [Live Scorecard | Live Streaming]

Live Score and updates of India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1

2:05 AM: Here are the squads for the two sides...

India Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Hanuma Vihari, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ajaz Patel, Daryl Mitchell, Matt Henry