Live Streaming, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: Watch Live cricket match PAK vs SL online on SonyLiv

Sri Lanka, despite losing the ODIs 0-2, not having any momentum into the T20I series, are a win away from a whitewash of the number 1 team in this format. What has made the fortunes turn around? Captaincy could be the biggest factor. Dasun Shanaka has made the team gel like glue and the results are being seen. The team is performing like one, with the batsmen showing what they can achieve and the bowlers, not necessarily depending only on one department. The spinners have been good but how well have the pacers bowled? Nuwan Pradeep seems like a star reborn, with 7 wickets in 2 games while Isuru Udana has given him good company. Moving over to Pakistan - what has gone wrong? Change in management. Misbah's selection policies are hurting the team big time. The returns of Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal are proving fruitless while the bowling has gone from bad to worse. You can watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live cricket streaming online on SonyLiv and Sony Six in India. Pakistan users can watch the live cricket match PAK vs SL live on Ten Sports and PTV.

When is the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I will be played on October 9 (Wednesday).

Where is the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I being played?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I is being played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Where can you watch the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live?

You can watch the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV, Ten Sports and PTV.

Where can you watch the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live TV Telecast?

You can watch the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I on SonyLIV, Ten Sports and PTV.

What are the squads for the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I?

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka (C), Minod Bhanuka (WK), Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Pradeep, Angelo Perera, Lahiru Madushanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Kumara, Oshada Fernando

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Sarfaraz Ahmed (WK/C), Umar Akmal, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usman Shinwari, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Sohail