Live Cricket Streaming, England vs West Indies, U-19 World Cup 2020: Watch ENG vs WI live online on Hotstar

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES/WIPLAYERS Live Streaming Cricket, England vs West Indies, U-19 World Cup 2020: Watch ENG vs WI live online on Hotstar

When is England vs West Indies, U-19 World Cup 2020 Cricket Match?

After a prolific show in the first game of the 'Group of Death', West Indies will aim to continue on their good run when they meet England in the group B of the U19 World Cup 2020. West Indies defeated Australia by five wickets in their first group game of the tournament. The side's record isn't impressive against England, however, as George Balderson's side emerged victorious in the past five meetings between both the sides. The match will be taking place at Diamond Oval in Kimberly. You can find the full details on when and where to watch live streaming cricket for England vs West Indies, U19 World Cup 2020 online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports 3, FOX Sports, PTV, E-Vision, Sky Sports, Digicel, ESPN, Willow TV.

England vs West Indies, U-19 World Cup 2020 will be played on January 20. (Monday).

When will England vs West Indies, U-19 World Cup 2020 match start?

England vs West Indies, U-19 World Cup 2020 live cricket match will start at 01.30 PM.

Where is England vs West Indies, U-19 World Cup 2020 match being played?

England vs West Indies, U-19 World Cup 2020 is being played at Diamond Oval, Kimberly.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket England vs West Indies, U-19 World Cup 2020 match Today?

You can watch England vs West Indies, U-19 World Cup 2020 live cricket streaming match on Hotstar in India.

Where can you watch England vs West Indies, U-19 World Cup 2020 Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch England vs West Indies, U-19 World Cup 2020 on Star Sports 3, FOX Sports, PTV, E-Vision, Sky Sports, Digicel, ESPN, Willow TV.

What are the squads for England vs West Indies, U-19 World Cup 2020?

England U19: George Balderson (Captain), Ben Charlesworth, Tom Clark, Kasey Aldridge, Jordan Cox, Scott Currie, Blake Cullen, Harry Duke, Joey Evison, Lewis Goldsworthy, Jack Haynes, Dan Mousley, George Hill, Sam Young, Hamidullah Qadri.

West Indies U19: Kimani Melius (Captain), Daniel Beckford, Kelvon Anderson, Joshua James, Matthew Forde, Mbeki Joseph, Leonardo Julien, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Kirk McKenzie, Antonio Morris, Ashmead Nedd, Matthew Patrick, Jayden Seales, Nyeem Young, Ramon Simmonds.