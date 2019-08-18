Live Cricket Score, Ashes 2nd Test, England vs Australia: ENG vs AUS Live Updates from Day 5 of Ashes Test

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Cricket Score, Ashes 2nd Test, England vs Australia: Follow ENG vs AUS Live Updates from Day 5 of Ashes Test.

Live Cricket Score, Ashes 2nd Test, England vs Australia: A gripping and gruesome duel between Australia batsman Steve Smith and England paceman Jofra Archer dominated the fourth day of a second Ashes Test that is destined for a tense conclusion at Lord's. Smith was on 80 and progressing toward a third straight century when a rising delivery by Archer, making his test debut, struck the Australian on the side of the neck and floored him on Saturday. Australia was dismissed for 250, eight short of England's first-innings total, and the host lost its top order to be 96-4 at stumps. England leads by 104 runs with a day remaining. England might have crumbled had any of three edges by Ben Stokes in a single over by Nathan Lyon been held, with the allrounder also benefiting from one of two lbw appeals that should have been reviewed. Stokes was 8 not out, with Jos Buttler unbeaten on 4. The draw might still be the most likely result, with rain having wiped out the entire first day and two sessions on Friday. (When and Where to Watch - ENG vs AUS)