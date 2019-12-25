Image Source : GETTY IMAGE James Anderson set to join Sachin Tendulkar, Steve Waugh in elite list

England pacer James Anderson has recovered from his injury and could return to the side in the first Test against South Africa on Boxing Day. With injury concerns over the fitness of Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad, Anderson would be at the top of the line to lead the attack as England have already hinted at a five-man pace attack.

England are expected to go with five pacers in Centurion if all their fast-bowlers are fit. However, with Ben Stokes's father being admitted in a Johannesburg hospital and in 'critical' condition, the situation might change as Stokes might be unavailable for the first game.

However, if Anderson makes the cut, this will be his 150th Test match.

Anderson, 37, will become the ninth cricketer to reach the landmark -- joining the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Steve Waugh and Jacques Kallis among others.

"He's looking as good as I’ve ever seen him," said captain Joe Root.

Anderson begun his preparations early after arriving in South Africa ahead of the rest of the England squad in order to up the ante and return to the Test side after an injury setback during the beginning of the Ashes.

"It feels like a long time since I’ve played a competitive game so to get some overs … was very pleasing. There was a bit of rust but that’s to be expected having not played for four or five months. I’m just happy to be back out there," Anderson told reporters.

Anderson made his debut against Zimbabwe in 2003 at the age of 20 but his desire to play on has made him set a goal of playing in the next Ashes series, which is set to take place at the end of 2021 in Australia.

"I still want to do it, that’s part of the reason I worked so hard to get back. "It's something I love and I still feel I've got something to offer, so that hunger and desire to get back is still very much there," added Anderson, who is England's highest wicket taker with in Tests with 575 scalps.