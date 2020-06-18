Image Source : GETTY IMAGES It's best time to move on: Tim Bresnan leaves Yorkshire

England all-rounder Tim Bresnan has decided to leave Yorkshire county cricket club, thus bringing an end to a 19-year-long stint.

Since making his first-class debut for Yorkshire against Northamptonshire in 2003, Bresnan enjoyed an illustrious career with the White Rose, being an integral part of the back-to-back County Championship winning sides of 2014 and 2015.

"I would like to thank Yorkshire for giving me 19 fantastic years and the opportunity when I was younger to kick-start my career. Hopefully, with me moving aside, the younger players will get their opportunity to kick-start their careers as well," said the 35-year-old.

"It has given me immense pride to represent the county for the best part of two decades. My Yorkshire cap is one of my proudest possessions.

"I didn't take this decision lightly but now is the best time to move on. There is still plenty of fire in my belly and I look forward to what the future brings," he added.

In his career-to-date, Bresnan has played 199 first-class matches, taking 557 wickets and scoring 6,714 runs. The all-rounder's List A statistics are equally as impressive, taking 315 wickets and scoring 3,221 runs from 173 games.

It is, however, on the international stage where Bresnan has made a huge impact, being an integral part of two Ashes Series victories and playing in every match of England's T20 World Cup victory in 2010.

He has so far played 23 Tests, 85 ODIs and 34 T20Is in which he has scalped 72, 109 and 24 wickets respectively.

Martyn Moxon, Yorkshire Director of Cricket said: "Everyone at the club has huge respect for Tim for what he has achieved in his career for Yorkshire and England. He has represented the club with huge pride and distinction for 19 years.

"His contribution both on and off the field has been immense and we wish him every success for the future," he added.

