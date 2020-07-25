IPL in UAE was a 'wonderful experience' in 2014, says Irfan Pathan

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Indian bowler Irfan Pathan has said that he enjoyed playing in the UAE, adding that the pitches in Abu Dhabi and Dubai assisted pacers. (Representational Image)

Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan has said that he enjoyed playing in the United Arab Emirates during the 2014 edition of the Indian Premier League. The initial phase of the league was shifted to the UAE in 2014 due to the general elections in India, which took place around the same time.

After six years, the league is set to make another touchdown in the Middle-East, with UAE hosting the edition due to worsening situation around COVID-19 in India. IPL chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed that the 13th edition fo the tournament will begin on September 19, with the final taking place on November 8.

Pathan, who played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2014 edition, said that it was a "wonderful experience" playing in the UAE, adding that the pitches in Abu Dhabi and Dubai assist pacers.

"It was a wonderful experience. The fans were very excited about the cricket coming there when we went there in 2014," said Pathan on Star Sports' 'Cricket Connected'.

"The ball did move around a bit as well, except Sharjah. When you look at playing in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the ball did seam around a bit, it's an open stadium in Abu Dhabi as well. As a bowler, I enjoyed it."

Pathan added that the training facilities are well connected, which is important for the franchises - especially during these times.

"Everything is very well connected as well. The ground facilities, the pitches, the practice facilities make it very comfortable for players as well," said the former Indian bowler.

"But at the same time, hopefully the issue of coronavirus pandemic won't be there. There will be less people so (I believe) the issue will be less as well."

