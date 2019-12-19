IPL 2020 Auction: Pat Cummins becomes most expensive overseas player in history

File image of Pat Cummins

Australian pacer Pat Cummins emerges as the most expensive overseas player in Indian Premier League auction history having surpassed the previous record of Ben Stokes in the auction for 2017 IPL season. He was roped in for INR 15.50 crores by Kolkata Knight Riders after an intense battle in Kolkata on Thursday that witnessed almost five franchises battling for the Aussie. Cummins last played IPL in 2017 for Delhi Capitals (then Daredevils). )Kolkata Knight Riders now have INR 14,90,00,000 left in their purse with 6 overseas slots left.

Royal Challengers Banglore required a fast bowler and they still do, Delhi Capitals too want a pacer. The two franchises started the bidding war over margins of INR 20 Lakhs and later, KKR joined the battle. DC left the war shortly after leaving RCB and KKR to rise up the value before it hit 15.50 margin as the two-time IPL winners left the auction with the Aussie pacer making him the highest-paid overseas player in IPL auction history. England's Ben Stokes was roped in for INR 14.5 crores by Rajasthan Royals in 2017.

As per latest T20I rankings, Cummins is ranked seventh. In 25 games for Australia, he has picked 32 wickets at a decent economy rate of 6.67. Cummins had his most impressive IPL season in 2017, the last time he was part of the cash-rich league, where he bagged 15 wickets in 12 matches at an economy rate of 8.70.

He can also emerge as a like-for-like replacement of his compatriot Tye who is a death-over specialist. In 25 games for Australia, Cummins has bowled 29 overs with the old ball, picking nine wickets at an impressive economy rate of 7.6.

IPL 2020 Auction SECOND SET...

Glenn Maxwell, base price INR 2 Cr, sold to KXIP for INR 10.75 Cr

Chris Woakes, base price INR 1.5 Cr, sold to DC for INR 1.5 Cr

Yusuf Pathan, base price INR 1 Cr, goes unsold

Colin de Grandhomme, base price INR 75 lakh, goes unsold

Pat Cummins, base price INR 2 Cr, sold to KKR for INR 15.5 Cr

Sam Curran, base price INR 1 Cr, sold to CSK for INR 5.50 Cr

Chris Morris, base price INR 1.50 Cr, sold to RCB for INR 10 Cr

Stuart Binny, base price INR 50 lakh, goes unsold