Team India players flaunt their new Test jerseys ahead of Antigua clash against Windies; See pics

The Indian cricket team begin their journey in the World Test Championship and face West Indies in a two-match Test series, which begins August 22 with the 1st Test being held at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. Ahead of the opening clash, the Team India players were seen flaunting their new Test jerseys which will have their names and numbers present at the back, like the limited-overs jerseys.

The Indian players had worn the jersey in the 3-day warm-up match against West Indies A, which ended in a draw. Players such as KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, R Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah were excited to have their names present on the Test jersey. Take a look.

The Indian players also had a photoshoot ahead of the 1st Test, showing off their new jerseys, take a look.

A win in the opening Test will be the 27th for Kohli as skipper and will put him on even keel with his predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni. A century in the game (19th as captain) will place him on par with Ricky Ponting.

On paper, a batting line-up that has Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant in the ranks should be termed clear favorites but this West Indies team, led by Jason Holder, is no pushover.

England found that out the hard way at the start of the year when they lost a Test series 1-2 in some of the most lively pitches on the Caribbean islands in recent times.

One such pacer-friendly wicket was at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua where Kohli and his men will be facing the Windies first up.

(With PTI Inputs)