Friday, August 23, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. Live Cricket Score, India vs West Indies, Day 2: Windies remove Pant early in first session

Live Cricket Score, India vs West Indies, Day 2: Windies remove Pant early in first session

Live Cricket Score, India vs West Indies, Day 2: Get all live scores and match updates of IND vs WI live from Antigua and get ball by ball commentary at IndiaTV Sports.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 23, 2019 19:12 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : BCCI

Live Cricket Score, India vs West Indies, Day 2: Pant, Jadeja look to build as Windies fightback

Live Cricket Score, India vs West Indies, Day 2 Live from Antigua: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of the 1st Test between India and West Indies live from Antigua. The visitors are in control after posting 203/6 on the first day, courtesy of a fighting 81 by vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane. India had lost Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli early in the first session, but KL Rahul managed to hang on and build a partnership with Rahane before throwing away his wicket. India also lost Hanuma Vihari, which was followed by Rahane in the last session of the day. All eyes will be on Pant's temperament and how helpful Jadeja can be. But all eyes will also be on the Indian bowlers as the wicket only picks up pace from here on. It's an action-packed day so don't miss out on any of the details as we bring you all the live scores and match updates along with ball by ball commentary live from Antigua. 

Live Score & Updates, India vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 2 Live from Antigua: 

 

Brief Preview ahead of Day 2: Ajinkya Rahane silenced his critics with a much-needed 81 on a pacer-friendly track as wobbly India reached 203 for 6 against the West Indies on a rain-hit opening day of the World Test Championship encounter. Only 68.5 overs of play was possible on the day as inclement weather led to multiple interruptions but not before Rahane played one of the most defining knocks of his international career which seemed to be at crossroads due to consistent failures. (Read Full Preview Here)

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryJonty Rhodes gives honest assessment after missing out on India fielding coach job Next Story2nd Test: Pacers put Sri Lanka on backfoot as New Zealand dominate rain-hit Day 2  