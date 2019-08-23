Live Cricket Score, India vs West Indies, Day 2: Windies remove Pant early in first session

Image Source : BCCI Live Cricket Score, India vs West Indies, Day 2: Pant, Jadeja look to build as Windies fightback

Live Cricket Score, India vs West Indies, Day 2 Live from Antigua: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of the 1st Test between India and West Indies live from Antigua. The visitors are in control after posting 203/6 on the first day, courtesy of a fighting 81 by vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane. India had lost Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli early in the first session, but KL Rahul managed to hang on and build a partnership with Rahane before throwing away his wicket. India also lost Hanuma Vihari, which was followed by Rahane in the last session of the day. All eyes will be on Pant's temperament and how helpful Jadeja can be. But all eyes will also be on the Indian bowlers as the wicket only picks up pace from here on. It's an action-packed day so don't miss out on any of the details as we bring you all the live scores and match updates along with ball by ball commentary live from Antigua.

Live Score & Updates, India vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 2 Live from Antigua:

Brief Preview ahead of Day 2: Ajinkya Rahane silenced his critics with a much-needed 81 on a pacer-friendly track as wobbly India reached 203 for 6 against the West Indies on a rain-hit opening day of the World Test Championship encounter. Only 68.5 overs of play was possible on the day as inclement weather led to multiple interruptions but not before Rahane played one of the most defining knocks of his international career which seemed to be at crossroads due to consistent failures. (Read Full Preview Here)