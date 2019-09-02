India vs West Indies: Jermaine Blackwood replaces Darren Bravo as concussion substitute

Image Source : AP Darren Bravo was hit on the helmet on Day 3 of the ongoing Test match, and was retired hurt earlier today.

West Indies batsman Darren Bravo was ruled out of the ongoing 2nd Test, and Jermaine Blackwood replaced him as a concussion substitute.

Bravo retired hurt on 24 on Day 4 of the Test match, having just driven Jasprit Bumrah for a boundary. He was hit on the helmet in the last over of Day 3 by a bouncer off Bumrah, but continued to play.

A medical examination was held following his departure from the ground on Day 4, which confirmed concussion. It is understood that David Boon, the match referee accepted West Indies’ request to allow a concussion substitute.

Jermaine Blackwood, who was not in the original squad, was brought on as concussion substitute and has replaced Bravo in the Test. The batsman made his last appearance for West Indies in Test matches in 2017.

He became the second player to come on as a concussion substitute in Test matches, after Marnus Labuschagne replaced Steve Smith during the second Test of the Ashes series. Smith was hit by a bouncer off Jofra Archer.