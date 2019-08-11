India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Probable XI and Weather prediction for IND vs WI

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India vs West Indies Probable XI: India will take on West Indies in the 2nd ODI at Port of Spain, and we take a look at the probable XI and weather predictions for IND vs WI.

India will take on West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad. The first match between both the sides was washed out after merely 13 overs into the Windies innings.

Skipper Virat Kohli and his team will aim to draw first blood in the series. The side whitewashed West Indies in the T20I series and will hope to continue the similar domination in the fifty-over format.

The first ODI saw the return of Mohammed Shami and Kedar Jadhav in the Indian blue, while Shreyas Iyer also made an appearance. However, rain played spoilsport as India's middle-order dilemma continues to haunt them.

For West Indies, Chris Gayle made a return after opting out of the T20I series. The selectors have not included Gayle in the Test squad, which hints that the current ODI series against India might be his last international assignment with West Indies.

Let's take a look at the probable XIs for both the sides:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (WK), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Carlos Brathwaite, Jason Holder (C), Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach

Weather Prediction:

Rains have been a consistent feature in the series so far, but it is expected to remain sunny in Trinidad on Sunday. The weather predictions suggest that rain will not interrupt the game, with average weather expected to be around 31°.