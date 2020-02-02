Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma overtakes Virat Kohli in list of most 50+ scores in T20Is

Team India's stand-in skipper for the fifth T20I against New Zealand Rohit Sharma overtakes his regular captain Virat Kohli in an elite list of T20I records. Rohit slammed 60 runs off 41 balls before getting retired hurt in the last T20I against New Zealand. It was Rohit's 25th 50+ score in T20I cricket as the Indian opener overtook Kohli who has done it 24 times.

Meanwhile, New Zealand opener Martin Guptill and Irishman Paul Stirling hold the third spot with 17, 50+ scores.

With the second half-century in the series, Rohit has now narrowed down the gap in the list highest-run getters in T20I cricket. Kohli is on the top of the table with 2794 runs, meanwhile, his deputy Rohit has amassed 2767 runs.

Earlier in the fifth T20I, Kohli decided to take rest and Rohit was handed the responsibility of the captaincy. He won the toss and opted to bat against the Blackcaps. Speaking at the toss, Rohit said: "We'll bat first. It looks like a good pitch and that's what we want to challenge our team as well to defend totals. The combination we played in the last game was very good and we want to continue with that as well. We want to continue the momentum and it is not every day that we get a chance to make it 5-0. We have to avoid being complacent; by no means are New Zealand, not a good team. Just the one change -- I come in for Virat (Kohli) and Sanju (Samson) will open. I will bat at three."

"We were looking to bowl as well. It looks like a good surface and hopefully, we can restrict them to a low total. Kane was a late change, he still felt a bit of discomfort after a few throwdowns and hopefully, he'll be fit for the one-dayers. Winning is ideal, but you don't want to keep worrying about the outcome. We want to go back to doing what we do well and the results will take care of themselves. We're playing the same team," the Kiwis stand-in captain Tim Southee said.