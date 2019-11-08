India vs Bangladesh: Mahmudullah hopes to plan better for series decider in Nagpur

Image Source : BCCI Mahmudullah hopes to plan better for series decider in Nagpur

Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah Riyad said the team will try to plan better in the decisive final T20 after losing to India by eight wickets in the second rubber here.

"If we get a good wicket in Nagpur, we will look to plan better and score as much as we can," Mahmudullah said after the match.

His counterpart Rohit Sharma smashed a whirlwind 43-ball 85 in his 100th T20 international as India rode his heroics to register a facile victory over their rivals to level the three-match series 1-1. India lost in the first T20 by seven wickets.

Chasing a modest 154 for victory, Rohit looked in his imperious best from the get-go as he hit six fours and six sixes to take the tie away from the visitors single-handedly.

Bangladesh openers got a good start but stuttered after losing four wickets in quick succession. Mahmudullah, who helped Bangladesh cross the 150-mark with a quick-fire 30 off 21 balls, said: "I think that was a very good wicket to bat on and 180 would have been defendable."

"They (Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan) started superbly and got the momentum. On a wicket like this, wrist spinner is a very handy bowler to have in your side and (Yuzvendra Chahal) showed that."

On Aminul Islam who grabbed two wickets, the skipper said: "He (Aminul) is a great find for Bangladesh and its amazing to see the efforts he put in, hopefully he will continue like this."

The third and final T20 is on Sunday.