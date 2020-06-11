India's tour of Sri Lanka called off due to coronavirus pandemic

Image Source : BCCI.TV Indian cricket team's tour of Sri Lanka, which was originally scheduled to take place in July, has now been called off.

India's tour of Sri Lanka, which was originally scheduled to take place in June 2020, has now been called-off due to coronavirus pandemic. The tour included three T20Is and three ODIs.

The Sri Lanka Cricket released a statement on their official website to confirm the same.

"The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) has informed the SLC that it is not possible to schedule a tour of Sri Lanka for June this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is currently affecting the world. The tour will become the third international cricket tournament to be abandoned due to the COVID-19 pandemic," the release read.

Last month, the SLC had expressed the desire to host India and Bangladesh, with India touring in August 2020.

The international cricketing action is at a standstill since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Indian team was last seen in action during the second Test against New Zealand during their tour to the country. India's home series against South Africa was called mid-way after the first ODI was abandoned due to rain.

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League also remains suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus crisis. However, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has said that the board is exploring all possible options to host the tournament this year.

