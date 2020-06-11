Image Source : AP BCCI working on all possible options to stage IPL this year: Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has stated that the board is working on all possible options to stage the Indian Premier League. Ganguly has given his nod to host the IPL behind closed doors.

“The BCCI is working on all possible options to ensure that we are able to stage the IPL this year, even if it means playing the tournament in empty stadiums. The fans, franchisees, players, broadcasters, sponsors and all other stakeholders are keenly looking forward to the possibility of IPL being hosted this year," Ganguly wrote in a letter to all the affiliated members/units of the BCCI.

Ganguly further stated that BCCI is optimistic and will shortly decide on the future course of action on this.

“Recently a lot of players, both from India and other countries, participating in IPL have also shown their keenness on being a part of this year IPL. We are optimistic and the BCCI will shortly decide on the future course of action on this.”

There is speculation that the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held between October 18 and November 15, may be postponed due to travel restrictions in place in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, giving BCCI a window to organise the IPL. (Also Read | BCCI has every right to hold IPL if T20 World Cup is postponed: Michael Holding)

"The BCCI is in the process of developing a COVID-19 Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) for all State Cricket Associations. Essentially this SOP is being made with a view of providing our Members with a standard set of guidelines which will help the associations to resume cricket in their respective areas," Ganguly wrote in his letter to all affiliated members.

Ganguly also talked about the domestic cricket and stated that the board will come up with more details on the front over the next couple of weeks

"Moving ahead, the BCCI is in the process of planning the domestic competitions for the next cricketing season. We are working on various formats and options in our endeavour to ensure that various domestic tournaments are held, they stay competitive and participation is feasible. The BCCI will come up with more details on this front over the next couple of weeks".

