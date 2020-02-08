Back yourself and believe in your game: Virat Kohli's men send best wishes to India U19 team ahead of WC final

Virat Kohli's men send best wishes to India U19 team ahead of WC final

Virat Kohli and his senior Indian cricket team on Saturday sent their best wishes to the under-19 cricket team ahead of their World Cup final against Bangladesh on February 9 at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. Kohli even said that the senior team will be watching the big final on Sunday wherein India will be looking for their record-extending fifth title. Head coach Ravi Shastri also joined the lot in wishing luck to the U19 team.

"Hi, guys all the very best for the big day tomorrow, play the cricket that u guys have been playing and we all will be watching you definitely, sending you best wishes and positivity. All I am gonna say is that just go on there and back yourself and believe in your game, Good luck," Kohli said in a video on bcci.tv.

"Hey guys, all the best for the finals, you know you have done a great job in the tournament so far leave the best for the last," Ravi Shastri said.

Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur also had some inspirational messages for the youngsters. Mayank Agarwal, Navdeep Saini and Kedar Jadhav also joined the bandwagon.

"You have made us proud you have made the nation proud by reaching the finals of U19 World Cup. You have played amazingly in the league stage, all the very best, hopefully, we win and get the cup back home," Shardul Thakur said.

"Congratulations to the U19 team, they have done so well and all the very best for the finals go hard and bring the Cup home," Ravindra Jadeja said.

India reached their third consecutive and record-extending seventh final by beating familiar rivals Pakistan earlier this week at Potchefstroom. India will now be looking for their fifth title having picked up the trophy in 2002, 2008, 2012 and 2018 and will also be aiming to become the first team to successfully defend their crown. Bangladesh, on the other hand, reached the final by defeating New Zealand and will be making their debut appearance in a U19 World Cup final.