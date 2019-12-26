I have learnt to block it all out: Steve Smith on boos from fans at MCG

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Steve Smith in action against New Zealand at the MCG

Former Australia skipper Steve Smith said on Thursday that he has learnt to block all the jeering he receives after sections of the crowd booed him when he walked out to bat against South Africa in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground here.

Smith's dogged unbeaten 77 helped the hosts reach 257/4 at stumps on Day 1 along with Marnus Labuschagne's 63. For the Kiwis, Colin de Grandhomme returned with figures of 2/58.

"Is that what happened? I have no idea," Smith was quoted as saying by www.cricket.com.au at the end of the day's play when he was asked about the booing for his role in the ball-tampering saga last year.

"I don't really listen when I walk out to bat. Cheering, booing, dunno (don't know). I've learnt to just block it all out, regardless, good or bad," he added.

On the wicket, Smith said it was not an easy one to bat on and he is happy with the way he negotiated it.

"It wasn't easy," Smith said of his 286-minute vigil.

"There's a patch that if our bowlers - particularly with their height - can hit consistently when it's our chance to bowl, that could be a handful."