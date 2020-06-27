Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Should have great hunger to be no. 1: Hardik Pandya reveals Virat Kohli's advice to him

Flamboyant India all-rounder Hardik Pandya revealed what Virat Kohli told him to be the number 1 in the right way. Pandya has been a regular in India's limited-overs squad from the past 3 years and skipper Kohli has always backed the all-rounder and often called him a match-winner for the team.

Hardik said that during a conversation with Kohli he asked him the reason behind his excellence.

"Just two days ago, I was speaking to Virat. I asked him ‘what is the reason for your excellence?" Pandya is quoted as saying by Sports Tak.

"He replied back ‘your attitude is fine, everything is fine, just you have to keep one thing in mind to reach and have that level of consistency. You should have great hunger to be the no. 1 in the right way. Not by pushing anyone down. By your own hard work and on your own merit, to become the no. 1 should be your goal'," Pandya said.

The 26-year-old made his international debut under MS Dhoni and his Test debut under Virat Kohli. He also plays for Mumbai Indians under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma.

Pandya further emphasized on how players like Kohli, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni don't like being at no.2.

"Now I know how why Virat is so consistent. Players like Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni -- they don't like being at no. 2. At the same time, if these players come 2nd, they don't mind that either.

"They want to be no. 1, but their greatness is such that if they come at 2nd place, they have no problems. They will re-start the process of hardwork to be the no.1," the all-rounder said.

Pandya also told the budding cricketer to compete with themselves first and have to be eager to train.

"You have strive to be the best. If you're a bowler, you have to be the best. If you're training, then you have to be eager to train. In life, you need to compete with yourself," Pandya said.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage