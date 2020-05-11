Image Source : GETTY IMAGES For us in CSK, MS Dhoni is Lionel Messi: Suresh Raina

Veteran Indian batsman Suresh Raina revealed that his wife Priyanka is more into football than cricket. Raina also said that Priyanka is a big fan of Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi.

With all cricketing activities on hold due to coronavirus pandemic, cricketers from around the world are connecting with fans through social media platforms. Raina made a cameo in an Instagram Live session of Chennai Super Kings with Priyanka and revealed that his wife is massive Messi fan but for him and other CSK players, MS Dhoni is parallel to the Barcelona star.

Raina also revealed what his wife usually asks him whenever she came to watch live cricket matches.

“Every time she comes to the game she keeps asking me why ‘mahi bhai’ keeps the helmet behind him while keeping and why we can’t play cricket on one side and need to change sides. It’s cute,” said Raina.

“Actually she is more into soccer and a big fan of Messi and for us Mahi Bhai is Messi,” Raina added.

Earlier, Raina expressed his admiration Messi. Raina claimed he is a big fan of the Barcelona star forward and compared him to Sachin Tendulkar.

“I am a big fan of Messi. He is so down to earth, Both Sachin and Messi are very good when it comes to taking care of people around them because in sports you need to be really humble,” Raina said on Khaleej Times.

Raina feels that being the number one player in the world, it's necessary to show gratitude towards everyone.

“You may be the number one player in the world, but your legacy is very important, You need to show gratitude to everyone,” he added.

