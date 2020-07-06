The Helicopter 7 has taken off: Dwayne Bravo releases 'Number 7' song hours before MS Dhoni's 39th birthday

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo

Chennai Super Kings and West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo on Monday released the 'Number 7' song hours before MS Dhoni's 39th birthday. He had earlier promised the fans that the song, written as a tribute to the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman, will be released on the occasion of the CSK captain's birthday, on July 7.

Chennai Super Kings even shared the son on Twitter with the caption, "The Helicopter 7 has taken off! @DJBravo47's tribute to #Thala @msdhoni, his brother from another mother! #HappyBirthdayDhoni #WhistlePodu."

Bravo, who has shared the dressing with Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings for years, had earlier released the song 'Champion' which later caught up as West Indies cricket team's anthem during their victorious 2016 campaign.

Bravo in a recent interview talked about the impact that Dhoni has had in his career. Most notably, it was under Dhoni that Bravo emerged as a death-over bowler in T20 cricket.

"I want to do something for him. He is coming to the end of his career. He had a great career. He had a great impact on my personal career and also so many other cricketers," Bravo told Harsha Bhogle during 'Cricbuzz in Conversation' chat show.

"You listen to interviews from other cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Hardik (Pandya) and even Virat (Kohli), they all praise him where their careers are concerned. He gave so many cricketers opportunities. He also won titles for the country."

