Image Source : @BCCI Deepak Chahar ruled out of third West Indies ODI, Navdeep Saini to replace him

Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the third and final ODI against West Indies at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. India's win in Vizag has taken the series to the decider in Odisha and Chahar's unavailability will be a big blow to the Indian team management.

Chahar felt a mild pain in his lower back during the second ODI and was adviced to rest.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Navdeep Saini as replacement for the injured Deepak Chahar for the third match of the ongoing Paytm ODI series against West Indies."

"Deepak felt mild pain in his lower back following the second ODI played in Vizag on Wednesday. The BCCI medical team examined him and has suggested that the fast bowler needs some rest in order to fully recover. He has thus been ruled out of the final ODI," BCCI said in a statement.

India lost the first ODI but came back strong to win the second game at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam by 107 runs courtesy of tons from Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and a hat-trick from Kuldeep Yadav.

The three-match series is currently level at 1-1.

India's squad for 3 ODIs: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini