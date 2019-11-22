Image Source : AP Day-Night Test: Mehidy Hasan replaces Liton Das as concussion substitute

Mehidy Hasan replaced Liton Das as the concussion substitute after the latter was ruled out of the game due to a strike on the helmet by Mohammed Shami on Friday in the Day-Night Test at the Eden Gardens. Liton went into the supper break retired hurt but didn't come out to bat after the break and in the end, was ruled out of the match.

Liton, who was once again, looking in fine touch, walked off at 24 off 27 balls.

Mehidy, who was originally out of the game, had to replace Liton as there were no other batsman left in the Bangladesh squad to be a like-for-like replacement. Saif Hasan, who is a batsman by trade, had earlier split his webbing. Therefore, Mehidy had to be sent in to replace the wicketkeeper-batsman.

The all-rounder, however, won't be able to bowl in the game as Liton isn't quite known for his bowling prowess. The new rules categorically state that the replacement has to be like for like and therefore, Mehidy cannot take part in the game as a bowler.

This is the fourth time a concussion substitute has come on in a Test match after the rule came into play earlier this year. The first-ever person to come on as a sub was Marnus Labuschange for Steve Smith at Lord's versus England. Jermaine Blackwood for Darren Bravo against India at Jamaica was second while Theunis de Bruyn replacing Dean Elgar at Ranchi against India was the third instance.

This is incidentally the third time an Indian pacer has inflicted damage on an opposition batsman, thus, forcing a concussion.

Mehidy in the end, fell for 8 off 13 balls when he flicked one off his pads, which carried straight to mid-wicket, where Cheteshwar Pujara was stationed.