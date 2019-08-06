Live Cricket Score, India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Rain takes over Guyana, toss to be delayed

Image Source : AP Live Cricket Score, India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I

Live Cricket Score, India vs West Indies,3rd T20I: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs West Indies 3rd T20I live from Guyana. The Men in Blue have already sealed the series after a solid performance in the 2nd T20I and with the series in hand, India will look to make a few changes which may see Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and the Chahar brothers make their way into the XI, with younger brother Rahul Chahar making his debut. West Indies, on the other hand, will look to save grace with a consolation win in their yard. It's an action-packed day so don't miss out on any details as we bring you all the information and updates of India vs West Indies 3rd T20I live from Guyana. (Match Scorecard)

Live Score & Updates, India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I, Live from Guyana:

19.28 IST: Good News! Well the rain has stopped and the covers are being peeled off! Hopefull of getting a full day action despite this encounter being a dead rubber!

Guyana under a cloud cover at the moment 🌧️🌧️

Let there be some sunshine ☀️ #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/C7r3HSLtvB — BCCI (@BCCI) August 6, 2019

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs West Indies 3rd T20I. The TOSS will take place at 7.30 PM IST and play will commence from 8.00 PM IST. Stay tuned for all the live updates.

Brief Preview: The series pocketed, India are likely to experiment with their line-up in pursuit of a whitewash when they take on an embattled West Indies in the third and final T20 International here on Tuesday. India concluded the two-match US leg of the series by taking an unassailable 2-0 lead after notching up a 22-run win in the second game on Sunday. (Read Full Preview Here)