COVID-19: Australian Cricketers Association launches emergency fund to assist players

The Australian Cricketers Association (ACA) on Wednesday launched an Emergency Assistance Fund of $ 250,000 to provide interim relief to former and current players, who are waiting for government aid amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which has brought the entire sporting calendar to a grinding halt.

"The impact of the coronavirus pandemic is affecting many of our past player members, as well as those current players who rely on additional income for a sustainable wage.

To help bridge the gap for our members who are waiting on government support to be made available to them, we have launched the ACA Emergency Assistance Fund," ACA stated in a media release.

Kelly Applebee, the ACA's General Manager Member Programs and Relations said that the $250,000 fund would provide interim relief to those members experiencing job loss, increased anxiety, stress and general uncertainty.

"Over the past couple of weeks, we've spoken to several members who are doing it tough, and we've been trying to help where we can," she said.

"We've worked hard over that time to bring together a framework around the support we can provide, as well as some significant resources, and we encourage those members who have felt the impact of the coronavirus and who are still waiting on government support, to get in touch with us as we may be able to help."

In Australia, more than 50 people have lost their lives due to the COVID-19 which has claimed thousands of lives across the world thus far.

