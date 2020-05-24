Image Source : BCCI.TV BCCI finds Dharamsala an option for hosting national camp, HPCA to provide bio-secure environment

The picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala is being considered for hosting a national camp if Bengaluru's NCA is ruled out with cricket raring to make a return amid coronavirus concerns after more than two months break.

With domestic flights set to open from May 25 onwards across the country, Board of Control for Cricket in India treasurer Arun Dhumal admitted that the body is looking for safe zones to open the national camp if Bengaluru is ruled out.

“Since it’s my state association, I would never, from my end, push it but if after exploring options, BCCI finds that Dharamsala can have a camp, I am more than ready to make all the arrangements. Even the hotel where the Indian team stays ‘Pavilion’ is HPCA property,” Dhumal told PTI.

“In case, the situation in Himachal is under control and it’s considered to be a safe zone as per government protocols, the HPCA will then do everything to make it a bio-secure environment. It all depends on what is best available option,” he added.

Himachal Pradesh has so far registered around 150 cases with four deceased patients.

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri said that cricket in India might resume after the monsoons and that IPL is most likely to happen this year.

Meanwhile, pacer Shardul Thakur and bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar has begun outdoor training according to reports. Thakur had a net session with Mumbai's U-23 batters in Mumbai on Saturday, while Sundar travelled to his local ground along with his father M Sundar.

