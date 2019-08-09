BCCI agrees to come under the ambit of NADA

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) has finally agreed to come under the ambit of National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has agreed to come under the ambit of National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA). There had been conflicts between both the bodies for some time, with the Indian board offering a provision to follow the NADA guidelines on a "trial basis." However, such requests were denied.

"All cricketers will now be tested by NADA," Union Sports Secretary RS Jhulaniya told news agency PTI.

"The BCCI raised three issues before us about the quality of the dope testing kits, competence of pathologists and sample collection.

"We assured them that whatever facilities they want, we will provide but there will be some charge for it. BCCI is no different from others," he added.

In a different statement, Jhulaniya insisted that BCCI has no authority to say no. "BCCI does not have discretion to say no. All are same, everyone has to follow the same rules." he said, according to ANI.

The sports ministry had been steadfast in maintaining that the BCCI had to come under the NADA ambit.

It recently held back clearances for the tours by South Africa A and women's teams and it was speculated that this was done to pressurise BCCI into accepting anti-doping norms.