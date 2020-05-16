Saturday, May 16, 2020
     
  Bangladesh only place where we don't get any crowd support: Rohit Sharma tells Tamim Iqbal

In a conversation with Tamim Iqbal, Rohit Sharma talked about playing in Bangladesh and also talked about their team's improvement over the years.

India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 16, 2020 16:29 IST
India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma and Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal interacted during an Instagram live, where the former talked about playing in Bangladesh. He admitted that Bangladesh is perhaps the only country where the Indian team doesn't get much support.

The two neighbours have had a number of heated clashes in the past ever since Bangladesh became a full member of the ICC in 2000.

"India and Bangladesh have passionate cricket fans. When we make mistakes, we are criticised from all corners, I know it is similar in Bangladesh," said Rohit.

"I know how passionate fans can get in Bangladesh, when we come to the ground to play the match, it is unbelievable. India is not used to playing without any sort of crowd support (but) Bangladesh is the only place where we do not get any support."

He also heaped praise on the Bangladesh side, saying that the team has evolved significantly over the past few years.

"I know Bangladesh fans really get behind you, this is a totally different Bangladesh side now, you have a sense of eagerness in your team now, everybody says that. We have seen with your performances during the 2019 World Cup as well," said Rohit.

Bangladesh won three of their nine matches in the 2019 World Cup, defeating teams like South Africa and West Indies in the group stage. The side finished with seven points with a game abandoned.

