Only Team India has tools to defeat Australia at home: Michael Vaughan

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Michale Vaughan

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan feels only Team India has the ability to defeat the dominant Australian side down under. Vaughan's remark came after Australia's yet another commanding Test victory, by an innings and 48 runs against Pakistan in Adelaide. The win on Monday implied Australia too have gone undefeated in their home campaign in ICC World Test Championship having whitewashed both Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Impressed with Australia's authoritative win in the day-night Test, Vaughan tweeted, "This Australian Team in these conditions are going to take some beating ... Only @BCCI #India have the tools to do so at this stage imo ... #AUSvPAK."

Well, India had defeated Australia 2-1 to retain the Border-Gavaskar series down under earlier this year. It was India's maiden Test series win in Australia after 11 attempts. The two teams will next face each other in Tests in late 2020.

For Australia, they had started the year with a draw in Sydney against India before retaining the Ashes in England after a 2-2 draw. At home, they defeated both Sri Lanka and Pakistan by a 2-0 margin to amass 176 points on the ICC World Test Championship table and move to the second spot after Virat Kohli's India who stand atop with 360 points.

"Really happy. Barring few slip-ups in the field yesterday, we played excellent cricket over the last two matches. We came back from England and we felt, we were getting better all the time. We wanted our batters to score big runs, when your six, seven and eight are not facing lot of balls then your top-order is doing fine," said Aussie skipper Tim Paine after the win.

Australia will next face New Zealand in a three-match Test series at home