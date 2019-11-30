Australia vs Pakistan: David Warner slams his first triple hundred, breaks Don Bradman's 87-year-old record

Image Source : AP David Warner reached his first triple century in Test cricket, and broke Sir Don Bradman's record at the Adelaide Oval.

Australia opening batsman David Warner reached his first triple century in Test cricket during the second day of the day-night Test against Pakistan in Adelaide. Warner took 389 deliveries to slam his first triple-ton in the longest format of the game. He is the seventh Australian cricketer to score a triple hundred in a Test innings.

As he breached the 300-run mark, David Warner also eclipsed Aussie great Sir Don Bradman for an incredible feat.

He is now the highest Test scorer at the Adelaide Oval in a single innings. Bradman scored an unbeaten 299 at the stadium against South Africa in 1932, which was a record.

Warner is the second Australian batsman to score a triple century against Pakistan in Test cricket.

For the first time EVER at the Adelaide Oval, 300 for Dave Warner! @Domaincomau | #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/zjsrP37q9o — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 30, 2019

Sir Don Bradman (twice), Bob Simpson, Bob Cowper, Mark Taylor, Mathew Hayden and Michael Clarke have scored triple centuries for Australia in the longest format of the game.