Anil Kumble honoured with PM Modi's mention in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' speech

Former India captain Anil Kumble said he was honoured after Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned him in his annual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event on how to deal with exams. Kumble thanked PM Modi for the mention and also wished the students good luck for the exams.

"Honoured to have been mentioned in #ParikshaPeCharcha2020 Thankyou Hon. PM @narendramodi ji," he tweeted along with a video clip of PM Modi speaking about his exploits. "Best wishes to everyone writing their exams," he Kumble tweeted.

This comes in after PM Modi mentioned Kumble and how he played with a broken jaw against the West Indies in a Test match in 2002. Kumble had suffered a fractured jaw while batting in Antigua and was ruled out of the remainder of the tour after he had to go through a surgery. But, he surprised everyone when he came out to bowl with a bandage around his face.

Not only that, he bowled 14 overs at a stretch and even got the wicket of Brian Lara as the match ended in a draw.

PM Modi also reminded students of the famous partnership between VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid at the Eden Gardens in 2001 and how they helped India win a game from a losing position. He cited the example of the duo to emphasise the importance of positive thinking.

"Our cricket team was facing setbacks. The mood was not very good. But in those moments can we ever forget what Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman did? They turned the match around," the Prime Minister said.

"Similarly, who can forget Anil Kumble bowling with an injury. This is the power of motivation and positive thinking," PM Modi said.