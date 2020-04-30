Jamaica Tallawahs the 'weirdest franchise' I've ever played in: Andre Russell

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Days after Chris Gayle posted a three-part video slamming Jamaica Tallawahs and Ramnaresh Sarwan, Andre Russell, too, hit out at the franchise.

Days after Chris Gayle launched a scathing attack on Caribbean Premier League side Jamaica Tallawahs and Ramnaresh Sarwan, Andre Russell too joined him in slamming the franchise. He revealed that it is the 'weirdest franchise' he has played for.

Taalking about the franchise, he said that he was treated like a 'first-class' player who made his debut one game ago, adding that neither his opinion was valued nor did people in authority shared details on squad with him.

"This year was way different. This is the weirdest franchise that I have ever played in," Russell was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz on Instagram.

"And when I mean weird, people that are supposed to reach out to you as an individual, and I am not just a normal player in the Jamaica Tallawahs team. I was once a leader. I realise how they look at things and how they do things."

"I felt like a first-class player that just made his debut one game ago. Your opinion is not valuable. That's how I was treated."

"Even when I ask questions: who you guys planning on retaining? Who you guys planning on buying? I don't get no answer on that. So, I just leave it," he added.

"I think this might be my last season for Jamaica Tallawahs. I'm just clearing the air."

Earlier, Gayle hit out hard on Ramnaresh Sarwan, who was once his teammate. Gayle alleged that Sarwan created differences between him and the franchise which led to his outster.

Calling Sarwan 'worse than the coronavirus', Gayle said that he backstabbed him.

The West Indies explosive opener was signed by St Lucia Zouks for the 2020 edition of the CPL.

(With inputs from IANS)

