Image Source : GETTY IMAGES After Mohammad Amir, another Pakistan fast bowler to announce retirement from Test cricket

After Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir, it is Wahab Riaz who has reportedly retired from Test cricket as per reports in Dunya News. The 34-year-old is said to have informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of his decision and will make a formal announcement after returning from the T20 league in Canada.

Riaz played 27 Test matches and picked 83 wickets with the best bowling figure of 5/63 in an innings. The left-arm pacer last played in the longest format against Australia in October 2018.

Amir's decision to retire was heavily criticised by former greats like Wasim Akram, Ramiz Raja and Shoaib Akhtar all made their displeasure known after the announcement. But coach Mickey Arthur had said that he was aware of Amir's plans.

"It was on the cards for a long while. Amir had been speaking to me about it for some time now. His Test career was taking a strain on his body," Arthur told ESPNCricinfo.

"It's not about management here. It's about his desire to play Test cricket and the effects it has on his body... reluctantly I accepted his decision because that's what he wanted to do and that's what he thought was best for himself."