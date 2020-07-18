Class in permanent! AB de Villiers smashes 24-ball 61 in 3TC Solidarity Cup as cricket resumes in South Africa

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AB de Villiers

Cricket resumed in South Africa on Saturday with the inaugural 3TC Solidarity Cup in Centurion and AB de Villiers hogged the limelight with his vintage 24-ball 61 for the Eagles.

De Villiers, the captain of his side, smashed a 21-ball half-century en route to his 61-run knock against the Food Kites and Kingfishers on the opening day of the tournament. The veteran's knock helped the team reach 160 for four in the allotted 12 overs of the game across two halves.

"Class is permanent", hailed most on Twitter as cricket fans were left astonished by De Villiers emulating those same trademark shots all around the park which included the veteran going 4, 6 and 6 against the left-arm spin of JJ Smuts. The first was punched through extra covers, the second was a humoungous slog sweep and the third was a loft down the ground. He was eventually dismissed by Anrich Nortje in the penultimate over.

Talking about the match, the Eagles won the opener after Temba Bavuma’s Kites finished on 138 for 3 and Reeza Hendricks’ Kingfishers on 113 for 5.

The Eagles hence took the gold while Kites took the silver.

