2019 World Cup Final makes history as ODI cricket sees first-ever Super Over

Image Source : AP The final of the 2019 World Cup between England and New Zealand entered the super over after the score was tied at the end of the second innings.

The 2019 World Cup final saw history being made at Lord’s, as it was the first time when the result of a 50-over game was decided by a super-over.

Chasing 242 to win, England needed 16 off the final over. In a dramatic final over, Ben Stokes hit the ball out of the park on one occasion, and an unlucky contact with his bat while attempting to dive saw the ball run for the boundary, giving England another six runs.

In the final ball of the innings, with England needing two to win, Stokes timed it towards long-on but could only run one, as Boult ran Mark Wood out on the other end.

Earlier, New Zealand again put up a modest batting performance under overcast conditions to post 241 for eight against a quality England pace attack that kept on asking probing questions in the World Cup final here Sunday.

Henry Nicholls (55 off 77 balls) and skipper Kane Williamson (30, 53 balls) added 74 runs for the second wicket after a fabulous first spell from Chris Woakes (3/37 in 9 overs) and Jofra Archer (1/42 in 10 overs) on a helpful Lord's track.