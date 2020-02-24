1st Test, In numbers: Virat Kohli's India suffer worst defeat by wickets; New Zealand record 100th win

Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli of India leads his team off the field at the conclusion of day four of the First Test match between New Zealand and India at Basin Reserve on February 24

New Zealand has beaten top-ranked India by 10 wickets in the series-opening match, posting its 100th win in tests and inflicting India's first loss in eight matches in the ICC Test Championship. India started play Monday at 144-4, 39 runs behind New Zealand after trailing by 183 on the first innings, and was dismissed for 191, a lead of only eight runs. Trent Boult took 4-39 and Tim Southee snared 5-61, his 10th five-wicket haul in tests. New Zealand knocked off the winning runs in just eight balls before lunch, finishing 9-0 with Tom Latham on 7 and Tom Blundell on 2.

7 New Zealand became the seventh team to record their 100th Test win, joining Australia, England, West Indies, South Africa, India, and Pakistan. Of the 441 matches they have played in the format, New Zealand have a win percentage of 22.7, while losing 175 times and 166 matches ended in a draw.

20 out of New Zealand's 100 Test wins have come at the Basin Reserve (of the 64 Tests), the most they have managed at a single venue. On the other hand, they also have 20 defeats at this venue which happen to be the most they have recorded at a single venue.

3 times New Zealand have recorded a 10-wicket win against India and all were registered at home - Christchurch 1989/90 and Wellington 2002/03.

10-wicket defeat incurred by India is also their worst in terms of wickets under Kohli's captaincy.

2 times now that Kohli-led India have lost a match while batting first in an overseas Test. The last time and the only other time it happened was at Lord's in 2018 where England had recorded a win by a margin of an innings and 159 runs.

9/110 registered by Man of the Match Tim Southee is his second-best match figures after 10/108 against England in May 2013 at Lord's. En route to the mark, he bagged his 10th career five-wicket haul, after finishing with 5 for 61 in the second innings.

