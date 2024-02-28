Indian scientists complete sequencing of 10,000 genomes for database

Follow us on Image Source : PIXELS Representational Image

Scientists have recently completed the sequencing of genomes from 10,000 individuals across diverse Indian communities. This effort aims to build a database that could help develop gene-based treatments. Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh hailed this achievement as a significant moment for Indian science.

Why it matters

Sequencing genomes—essentially mapping out an individual's genetic makeup—is crucial for shaping future healthcare strategies worldwide, both in treatment and prevention.

The need for Indian solutions

Union minister emphasised the importance of finding solutions tailored to Indian needs, given the country's emergence as a leader in scientific advancements. India's vast population comprises numerous distinct groups, making it essential to study their genetic variations.

India's population is incredibly diverse, with over 4,600 distinct groups, many of which have remained genetically isolated. This diversity means that certain genetic variations and disease-causing mutations are more prevalent within specific communities.

Customised treatments

By creating a database of Indian genomes, researchers can identify genetic variants unique to the population. This information can then be used to develop personalised drugs and therapies that cater to India's specific genetic makeup.

Global context

Countries like the UK, China, and the US have similar genome sequencing initiatives. This project aligns India with global efforts to understand genetic diversity and its implications for healthcare.

The GenomeIndia project not only involves sequencing genomes but also establishes a biobank with 20,000 blood samples.

Storage and accessibility

All data collected is stored at the Indian Biological Data Centre, which was set up by the Department of Biotechnology. This ensures that the information is safely stored and easily accessible to researchers.



