Green Banana, one of the deepest blue holes, found in Florida's Gulf Coast. Read on

Image Source : MOTE MARINE LABORATORY. Specifically designed for this project, the benthic lander was deployed to the bottom of Amberjack Hole to collect data and samples for longer periods than divers can, right where the bottom water meets the sediment

Divers in Florida's Gulf Coast discovered a new blue hole. This 425-foot blue hole has been termed as the Green Banana and is located around 155 feet below the water's surface. The data has been provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Green Banana is one of the deepest blue holes on Earth. In order to find out multiple answers, a team of scientists from NOAA, Mote Marine Laboratory, and other regional scientific organizations will conduct intensive research of the Green Banana this month, as reported by News 18.

Using an instrument called benthic lander, which is in the shape of a triangular prism, divers will collect water and sediment samples. Scientists will read them to find about the life in these holes and its connection to other coasts of Florida and the Floridan aquifer system.

Recently, the team explored another blue hole which is 350 feet deep. They discovered two dead small tooth sawfish inside the holes, dubbed as Amberjack.

