Coronavirus can survive on phone screens for up to 7 days, warn scientists

Amid massive in the cases of Coronavirus, scientists have warned that COVID-19 can survive on hard surfaces such as phone screens for up to 7 days. The scientists also said that it offers a potential route of infection.

The deadly corona virus spreads via droplets released in coughs and sneezes and the residue can remain potent for seven days on surfaces such as handles and handsets.

Experts warn mobile phones could be acting as a 'petri dish' cultivating the killer microbe. They also said alcohol wipes should be used twice a day to disinfect the device.

Professor Keevil from the University of Southampton said, "You could be washing hands, but if you start touching your smartphone screen and then touch your face, that is a potential route of infection."

What is the coronavirus?

Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illnesses ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Severe Acute Respiratory Distress syndrome.

Coronavirus symptoms

Fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat and trouble breathing are some of the most common symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

"It can be more severe for some persons and can lead to pneumonia or breathing difficulties," the World Health Organization says.

"More rarely, the disease can be fatal. Older people and people with preexisting medical conditions (such as diabetes and heart disease) appear to be more vulnerable to becoming severely ill with the virus."

What can you do to protect yourself?

Do's

Frequently wash your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or with soap and water for around 20 seconds.

Keep at least 1 metre (3 feet) distance from anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Follow good respiratory hygiene. Cover your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Then dispose of the used tissue immediately.

If you have fever, cough, or difficulty in breathing, seek medical attention as soon as possible.

Stay informed and follow the advice of your healthcare provider.

Don’ts

Avoid travelling if you’re sick.

Avoid travel to China and countries coping from virus if not essential. Govt has advised Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to countries affected by the virus.

Don’t go in close contact with a person who has symptoms of the virus.

Don’t take medicines without consulting your healthcare provider

Spreading false and unverified information on social media and other platforms must be discouraged.

