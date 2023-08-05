Chandrayaan-3 to enter Moon's orbit at 7 pm | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chandrayaan-3 to enter into Moon's orbit at 7 pm

Chandrayaan-3: The Indian spacecraft is inching towards the moon and will soon enter into its orbit. Chandrayaan-3 is set to script a new chapter in India's space odyssey. The Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency had said that the Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI) will occur at around 7 pm on August 5 (today).

Chandrayaan-3 covered two-thirds of distance to Moon

Earlier on Friday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) informed that the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has covered about two-thirds of the distance to the Moon since its launch on July 14.

Taking to Twitter, ISRO said that the Lunar Orbit Injection is set for around 7 pm on August 5. Over five moves in the three weeks since, ISRO has been lifting the spacecraft into orbits farther and farther away from Earth.

Trans-lunar injection

On August 1, the craft was sent successfully toward the Moon from Earth's orbit. After the trans-lunar injection, Chandrayaan-3 escaped from orbiting the Earth. The spacecraft then followed a path that took it to the vicinity of the moon.

Today, in another crucial manoeuvre, Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft will be injected into Moon's orbit.

Health of India's third lunar mission is normal

The manoeuvre will be performed when Chandrayaan-3 is at the closest point to the Moon (perilune), ISRO said. The space agency earlier said that the health of India's third lunar mission is normal and a soft landing on the lunar surface would be attempted on August 23.

