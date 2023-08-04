Chandrayaan-3 covered about two-thirds of distance to Moon: ISRO

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ISRO Chandrayaan-3 Mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) stated that the Chandrayaan-3 has covered about two-thirds of the distance to the Moon.

Chandrayaan-3 leaves Earth's orbit

Earlier on August 1, the ISRO informed that the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft completed its orbits around the Earth and is now heading towards the Moon.

“Chandrayaan-3 completes its orbits around the Earth and heads towards the Moon. A successful perigee-firing performed at ISTRAC, ISRO has injected the spacecraft into the translunar orbit,” ISRO tweeted.

The national space agency said that the next stop is the moon and the Lunar-Orbit Insertion (LOI) is planned for August 5. "Next stop: the moon. As it arrives at the moon, the Lunar-Orbit Insertion (LOI) is planned for August 5, 2023,” it added.

