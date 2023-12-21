Rajasthan: Senior BJP leader Vasudev Devnani unanimously elected as Assembly Speaker

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Senior BJP leader Vasudev Devnani.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vasudev Devnani was unanimously elected as the Speaker of the 16th Rajasthan Assembly on Thursday. The proposal to elect him was passed by voice vote in the Assembly. Protem Speaker Kalicharan Saraf asked Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma to move a proposal to elect Devnani as the Speaker, following which Congress leader Sachin Pilot seconded the proposal.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot was also asked to approve the proposal, but he was not present in the House. After that, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's proposal to this effect was seconded by MLA Rajkumar Roat.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari's proposal was seconded by MLA Chandrabhan Singh. MLA Hanuman Beniwal's proposal to elect Devnani as the Speaker of the Assembly was seconded by MLA Dr Subhash Garg.

Later, other MLAs approved the proposal, following which the House passed the proposal to elect Devnani as the Speaker by voice vote. Chief Minister Sharma, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Govind Singh Dotasara, Sachin Pilot and other leaders accompanied him to the seat.

About Vasudev Devnani

The newly elected Assembly Speaker won from Ajmer (North) seat and belongs to the Sindhi community. Devnani, a five-time MLA, is a graduate in engineering. Before entering politics, he was a teacher at the Government Polytechnic College, Udaipur.

Rajasthan CM stresses on women's safety, welfare of poor

Meanwhile, the newly elected Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that ensuring the safety of women, eliminating corruption, and promoting the welfare of the poor will be the top priorities of his government. Addressing a program at Maharani College in Jaipur on December 12, he mentioned that the commitments outlined in the BJP's manifesto for the Rajasthan polls will be put into action. "Our government is committed to ensuring the uplift of women and the welfare of the poor. Women's safety, zero corruption and the welfare of the poor will be our priorities," Sharma added.

In the 16th Legislative Assembly, BJP has 115 MLAs, Congress 69, Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) three, BSP two, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) have one each, eight are independent while one seat is vacant.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Vasudev Devnani, senior BJP leader, to be next Rajasthan Assembly Speaker