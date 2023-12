Follow us on Image Source : FILE Vasudev Devnani

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday named Vasudev Devnani, senior BJP leader, as the next Rajasthan Assembly Speaker.

Vasudev Devnani won the Ajmer West constituency in the 2003 Rajasthan Assembly Election by defeating Congress candidate Naren Shahani Bhagat with a margin of 2,440 votes.

