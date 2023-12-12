Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Who is Vasudev Devnani? Facts about Rajasthan Assembly's next Speaker

Vasudev Devnani was named the speaker of Rajasthan Assembly on Tuesday. Vasudev Devnani won the Ajmer West constituency in the 2003 Rajasthan Assembly Election by defeating Congress candidate Naren Shahani Bhagat with a margin of 2,440 votes.

Vasudev Devnani won the Ajmer North constituency in the 2008 Rajasthan Assembly Election by defeating Congress candidate Dr Shrigopal Baheti with a margin of 688 votes. Devnani again won the seat in the 2013 Rajasthan Assembly Election by defeating Congress candidate Dr Shrigopal Baheti with a margin of 20,479 votes.

Vasudev Devnani again won the Ajmer North constituency in the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly Election by defeating Congress candidate Mahendra Singh Ralawata with a margin of 4,644 votes.