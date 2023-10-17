Shahabuddin's son Osama, arrested in Rajasthan, handed over to Bihar Police in property case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gangster-turned-politician Mohammad Shahabuddin

Bihar’s gangster–turned-politician Mohammad Shahabuddin's son Osama was granted bail on Tuesday (October 17) by a court in Rajasthan’s Kota and was later handed over to the Bihar Police team in a property-related case, police said.

Osama, the son of Bihar gangster-politician and former RJD MP Shahabuddin, was arrested along with his friends, Saif and Wasim on Monday. The trio were granted bail by an SDM court in the Ramganjmandi town of Kota district.

The police said that Osama was arrested along with his friends in Kota when they acted suspiciously at a checkpost in Pundwa. The three men were driving a car with a Delhi registration number. After questioning, the police arrested them for interrogation under section 151 as they were responding suspiciously, Berwal said.

Osama and his friends told the police that they were coming from Delhi and were driving to Goa.

When the Rajasthan Police checked with its counterparts in Bihar, it was informed that Osama and Saif had been booked in a property case in Siwan about 10 days ago.

Osama and Saif were later handed over to Bihar Police and the duo were wanted in a property-related case registered earlier this month in the Siwan district, Ranganjmandi Police Station SHO Manoj Berwal said.

Osama was also an accused in the killing of local BJP leader Rajiv Roshan, a prime witness in the case of the killing of two brothers in Siwan on August 16, 2004. The witness was shot dead in Siwan on June 16, 2014, when Sahabuddin was in jail. Osama was accused of killing Rajiv. The former MP was later made an accused in the case as a conspirator. Shahabuddin, a former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP, died of COVID-19 in 2021 while serving life sentence in a murder case.

