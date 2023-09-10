At Rajasthan rally, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi trains gun on PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Priyanka Gandhi

Rajasthan polls 2023: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government saying its policies are meant to benefit the rich and not the poor. The Congress leader was addressing a party rally in Niwai in Tonk district in poll-bound Rajasthan. She alleged that PM Modi goes on foreign visits and strikes deals for his industrialist friends.

"Modi goes abroad and comes back and says that our respect has increased. Later we come to know that he went and made deals for his industrialist friends, and big industrialists are getting business from there," she said. She stepped up an attack against PM Modi and said he keeps the interests of his industrialist friends above that of the public.

Further, the Congress leader added the BJP's only focus is to remain in power whereas the poor and the middle class are neglected.

Referring to waterlogging at the venue of the G20 Summit in Delhi, Priyanka Gandhi took a swipe at the prime minister and said, "Perhaps what people of our country are not able to say due to fear, God has said: Reduce your ego, this country has made you a leader, put the country first, make the people supreme."

