Assembly elections: Priyanka Gandhi to launch Indira Rasoi scheme, address public meeting in Rajasthan's Tonk

Rajasthan Assembly elections: Ahead of the assembly elections, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will launch the Indira Rasoi Rural scheme of the state government and address a public meeting in Jhilai village of Niwai in Tonk district of Rajasthan on Sunday

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, party's state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, state president Govind Singh Dotasra and other leaders will also attend the event.

The party spokesperson stated that the Indira Rasoi scheme, which offers meals at the subsidized rate of Rs 8, was previously only implemented in urban areas. However, the scheme will now be extended to rural areas as well.

'Congress will form government again in Rajasthan'

Earlier on Saturday, Congress leader Sachin Pilot exuded confidence that the party will form government again in the state. "Rahul Gandhi had recently held a meeting in Rajasthan. Priyanka Gandhi is coming tomorrow and other leaders will also come, we are working together and will form government again (in the state)," he told reporters in Niwai.

Pilot further the BJP tries to divert people's attention in the name of religion, but the Congress is fully prepared. Attacking the BJP government at the Centre, he said, "The public will assess the BJP's work on the ground in nine years. What is the condition of inflation? What is the condition of unemployment? The farmers are worried, the youth are worried about their future elections are fought on all these issues."

Rajasthan is scheduled to go to the polls later this year with the BJP and the incumbent Congress locked in a straight fight. In 2018 the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member house. The Congress led by Ashok Gehlot formed the government with the support of Independents and the BSP.

