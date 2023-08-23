'Since 1962...': Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi, Congress leaders congratulate ISRO on Chandrayaan-3 landing

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with his sister and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Chandrayaan-3 touch-down Moon: The Congress party including Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra among other leaders on Wednesday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) team for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, Congratulations to ISRO for today's pioneering feat. Chandrayaan3’s soft landing on the uncharted lunar South Pole is the result of decades of tremendous ingenuity and hard work by our scientific community. Since 1962, India’s space program has continued to scale new heights and inspire generations of young dreamers.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also took to X and wrote, "India's space program, which started in 1962, today set a new height in the form of Chandrayaan 3. The whole nation is feeling proud today on this glorious journey of the Indian Space Programme. It is a moment of happiness for all the countrymen. Congratulations and best wishes to all the scientists and countrymen. Jai Hind. Victory to India. "

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and the Congress party itself did mention about 1962, the year in which the Indian space agency was established.

The Congress party in a long note on X, said, "The success of Chandrayaan 3 is the collective success of every Indian. An elated nation with 140 crore aspirations witnessed today yet another achievement in its six-decade-long space programme. We are deeply indebted to the remarkable hard work, unparalleled ingenuity and unflinching dedication of our scientists, space engineers, researchers and everyone involved in making this mission a triumph for India."

"In 2008, when the Moon Impact Probe (MIP), the Chandrayaan-1 Mission, carrying the Indian National Flag landed on the moon, we became the 4th country to land a scientific device on the moon's surface."

"Today, through the Chandrayaan-3, we have displayed our scientific prowess to the world. The immaculate soft-landing of Vikram lander and Pragyaan rover is a fitting tribute to Dr Homi J Bhabha, Dr Vikram Sarabhai, Dr Satish Dhawan, Dr Meghnad Saha, Dr Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and many other legendary scientists who paved the way for India’s unmatchable progress in the field of space research and scientific dexterity."

"The historic Chandrayaan-1 in 2008 confirmed the presence of water molecules on the lunar surface."

Chandrayaan - 2 detected the presence of chromium, manganese, and sodium for the first time, the Congress note said.

"Mangalyaan – Our Mars Orbiter Mission made India the first country to successfully achieve an interplanetary mission, in its maiden attempt," the Congress statement said.

"These accomplishments are a testament to the vision of Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru who emphasized and sincerely believed that a critical commitment to science could drive the spirit of development of our newly independent nation by igniting the spirit and minds of the people. This was later followed by successive Prime Ministers."

"The Congress party has always believed in advancement of world peace and fellowship, and the descent of Vikram Lander on the surface of the Moon, is a solemn affirmation of our commitment to use science for peaceful and welfare purposes," it said.

"From Aryabhata Mission, to Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma’s space odyssey – where he said “Sare Jahan Se Achcha Hindostan Hamara” to Chandrayaan Missions, India has come a long way in space research and exploration," the statement reads.

“The success of Chandrayaan-3 is also the success of every citizen of the country. We salute the dedication and hard work of our scientists, space engineers, and the people who contributed to make this mission successful,” said Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Making a statement on Chandrayaan-3's landing, ISRO chief S Somanath said, "Success of Chandrayaan-3 gives us the confidence to undertake more challenging future missions."

Prime Minister congratulated ISRO and said, "Chandrayaan-3's triumph mirrors the aspirations and capabilities of 140 crore Indians. To new horizons and beyond! Proud moment for India."

PM Modi told ISRO chief S Somanath that he will soon visit Bengaluru to greet the team on the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission. The Prime Minister called S Somanath from Johannesburg to congratulate the ISRO chief.

